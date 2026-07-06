China's Nanning on top alert as Typhoon Maysak triggers catastrophic flooding

BEIJING: Nanning, capital of China's southwestern Guangxi region, raised its flood control response to the highest level as rivers and reservoirs swelled with the passage of Typhoon Maysak, Chinese state media said on Monday (Jul 6).

Now a slower-moving tropical storm, Maysak no longer has the winds of more than 80.5kmh that lashed Vietnam and China's southern island province of Hainan over the weekend.

But as the storm heads inland and weakens, it will dump the water it sucked up on its way across the South China Sea, triggering catastrophic flooding, Chinese meteorologists say.

Authorities in Nanning, a city of nearly 9 million people, raised the flood control emergency response level to I from III due to "extremely heavy rain", China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

So far, one breach has been reported at a medium-sized reservoir in Nanning's Hengzhou, and people in the area were being evacuated, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities.

Some 273.6km away in the city of Guigang, floodwaters turned a wide road into a lake, submerging cars and cascading in brown torrents down a hill into a building site, a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Douyin and verified by Reuters showed.

The water level at Guigang Hydrological Station had risen to 42m by 12.30pm, the Ministry of Water Resources said in a statement.

Further south in Fangchenggang, another verified video showed a small car being washed down a street. In the same footage, the water rose to the level of another car's steering wheel, and a man could be seen struggling to keep his electric scooter from being swept away.