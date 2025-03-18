'Dark side' of involution: Is the tide finally turning for China's overworked workers?

SINGAPORE: Could one of the world’s most overworked countries finally be seeing some much-needed change in the workplace?

Following recent pledges by Chinese government officials to combat overcompetition and tackle the brutal “996 work system” - the expectation of working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week - Chinese firms and companies have been stepping up, implementing official measures to encourage employees to leave work on time.

DJI, a drone manufacturing company headquartered in Shenzhen, is requiring all employees to leave the office by 9pm, a strict policy reinforced by managers and HR that has been generating debate online.

Long hours and working overtime remain prevalent in many Chinese industries, notably manufacturing, finance and China’s hyper competitive tech sector - and while some might argue that 9pm is still a late sign-off time, many have welcomed the move and praised these early efforts as a step in the right direction.