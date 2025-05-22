China, Netherlands pledge deeper cooperation to tackle global challenges

BEIJING: China and the Netherlands pledged on Thursday (May 22) to deepen cooperation and communication amid "global challenges", by bolstering wider China-EU ties to tackle areas such as climate change and the green transition, a pool report said.

Tension between the two has cooled in recent months after the Netherlands said in January it would widen export controls on semiconductors from Apr 1, following pressure from the United States to curb shipments to China.

During a meeting in Beijing, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp that China was willing to help contribute to China-EU relations and the recovery of the world economy.

"China is willing to enhance communication and dialogue with the Netherlands, and deepen practical cooperation," Wang told Veldkamp, according to the pool report.

Veldkamp said the European Union and the Netherlands "want to work with China on the global challenges we're facing together".

He added, "I hope we can use this visit specifically also to explore deeper cooperation on such matters as climate and green transition, upholding the multilateral system and women's rights."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also looks forward to a possible visit to China later this year, Veldkamp said.

The pool report did not make any mention of semiconductors.

Beijing has repeatedly criticised Washington's strategy of pressuring allies such as the Netherlands and Japan to join export controls targeting Chinese access to cutting-edge chips and chipmaking equipment.

China, the world's second largest economy, has said it opposed semiconductor curbs, part of a trend of some countries "expanding the concept of national security and abusing export controls".

The move seriously threatened the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said in January.

Dutch national export licence requirements for semiconductor equipment were first introduced in 2023 under pressure from the US to limit shipments to China, and they have been expanded several times.

Dutch chip equipment company, which ships lithography machines to China, has said the export measures would not affect its business outlook.