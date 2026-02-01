China new home prices rise in January as government signals support, private survey shows

BEIJING: Average prices of new homes across 100 Chinese cities rose in January, while declines in the secondary market narrowed, a private survey showed on Sunday (Feb 1), following renewed government pledges to stabilise the sector.

New home prices rose 0.18 per cent month-on-month, easing from a 0.28 per cent gain in December, according to the China Index Academy, one of the country's largest property research firms.

Cities including Chengdu, Shanghai and Hangzhou saw the launch of high-end upgraded housing projects in January, lifting both month-on-month and year-on-year prices in first- and second-tier cities, the research firm said.

By contrast, third- and fourth-tier cities continued to work through existing inventory, with prices falling on both a monthly and annual basis.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Prices in the resale market fell 0.85 per cent from the previous month, narrowing from a 0.97 per cent decline in December.

China's property sector has struggled since tighter regulations triggered a 2021 liquidity crunch for developers, many of which have since defaulted on debt.