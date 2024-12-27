Images show new novel Chinese military aircraft designs, experts say

Blurry images of two seemingly new Chinese military aircraft with stealthy characteristics appeared online on Friday, with defence experts saying they were clearly advanced designs, but there was not enough detail for definitive conclusions.

Both designs are tailless, meaning they do not have vertical stabilisers to help maintain control. Such aircraft are typically kept stable by computers that interpret the pilot's control inputs.

The larger of the two designs is roughly diamond-shaped, with three air intakes for its engines - two alongside the fuselage and one on top - an extremely unusual configuration. The smaller one has a more conventional layout, but no tail.

Both have the lack of 90-degree angles typical of stealth shaping, which is designed to reduce radar detection.

As China modernises its military, the designs "show the willingness of China's aviation industry to experiment and innovate", said Euan Graham, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

"Whatever the merits or demerits, it appears to be a highly original design," he said. "They deserve kudos for that, and should shake off any lingering complacency that the US and its allies always set the pace."

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The US Department of Defense said it was "aware of the reports" but said it did not have additional comment beyond what was included in its annual report on the Chinese military this month.