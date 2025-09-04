China's Xi holds talks with North Korea's Kim in Beijing

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met for talks in Beijing on Thursday (Sep 4), state media reported, while the North Korean leader is in China on a rare foreign visit.

Kim and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Xi at a massive parade of Chinese military might in Beijing on Wednesday, where underwater drones, massive missiles and laser weapons were showcased to the foreign leaders.

China is North Korea's most important ally, their relationship forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s.

Chinese state media said Kim and Xi met for talks in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

China's foreign ministry said earlier the talks would be "an in-depth exchange of views on China-DPRK relations and issues of common concern", using the acronym for North Korea.

"China is willing to work with the DPRK to strengthen strategic communication... (and) deepen the exchange of experience in governance," spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, in his second reported trip abroad in six years and first to China since 2019.

His attendance at the parade was the first time he was seen with Xi and Putin at the same event.