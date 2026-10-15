Trucks line up as long-delayed China-North Korea bridge officially opens

DANDONG, China: China and North Korea officially marked the long-delayed opening of their most significant land border crossing on Thursday (Oct 15), aiming to rejuvenate trade and commerce after years of soured ties and pandemic-related disruptions to cross-border exchange.

The 3km New Yalu River Bridge and the Chinese customs at the end of the 1.3km crossing saw increased activity over the past few days, with trucks adorned with Chinese flags waiting on the bridge ahead of a crossing on Thursday.

Crowds also gathered on the Chinese side along a road overlooking the bridge.

Chinese and North Korean flags also lined the cable-stayed bridge with towering pylons that had been completed in 2014 but remained unused, while approach roads and a customs compound on the North Korea end remained unfinished.

On Thursday, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported the countries held an opening ceremony for the new bridge. North Korea's state media have yet to report on the scheduled event.