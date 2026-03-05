live East Asia
Watch live: China Premier Li Qiang's speech at opening of National People's Congress
China has set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5 to 5 per cent, marking the first cut since 2023.
China’s annual parliamentary gathering begins with the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday (Mar 5).
Beijing has set its economic growth target for 2026 at 4.5 to 5 per cent, setting the tone for Premier Li Qiang’s government work report, which will lay out policy priorities and steps to support the world’s second-largest economy.
This year's meetings also mark the start of its next five-year development blueprint, which will shape economic strategy through 2030 as policymakers confront slowing growth, weak domestic demand and rising geopolitical tensions.
