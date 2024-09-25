Why Middle Eastern countries are becoming popular holiday destinations for Chinese tourists

TOURISM INVESTMENTS, BETTER CONNECTIVITY

Between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter this year alone, the number of Chinese tourists visiting the Middle East rose more than 50 per cent.



The surge is due to various factors, including significant investments in tourism, and better air connectivity through more flight routes.



Earlier this year, Chinese citizen Liang Xuemin visited iconic spots in Dubai in the UAE such as the artificially-formed island of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. During her six days there, she was surprised by the Emiratis’ hospitality catered to the Chinese market.



The 38-year-old and her family decided to spend their Spring Festival holidays - as Chinese New Year is referred to in China - there, after realising air tickets were two times cheaper than flights to China's tropical island province Hainan island.



“During the Spring Festival, Hainan is a very popular destination in China. So the round-trip air tickets at that time were around 5,000 to 6,000 yuan (US$712 to US$855),” said Ms Liang.



“But then we saw that a round-trip ticket to Dubai, flying directly from Beijing, was only over 2,800 yuan. At that moment, we thought it was such a great deal that it would feel like a loss not to go.”



She added that Dubai was also promoting its visa-free policies at that time, which made it “very convenient”.



Ms Liang is among 290,000 Chinese visitors who flocked to Dubai in the first four months of this year, a 101 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.



This figure is expected to rise, as the city looks to attract more Chinese tourists. With 88 weekly flights to 14 Chinese cities, Dubai’s leaders have highlighted the potential for growth.