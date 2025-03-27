China tells state firms to halt deals with Li Ka-shing and his family: Report

The directive was issued to state-owned enterprises last week at the behest of senior officials, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Existing tie-ups are not affected.

The report added that Chinese regulators are also reviewing what investments the family has in China and abroad in a bid to better understand the breadth of their business dealings.

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings rose 1.2 per cent by noon, down from a gain of as much as 3.6 per cent earlier in the day.

Over the past two weeks, pro-Beijing Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao has published a series of commentaries criticising the deal for harming China's national interests and depicting it as a betrayal of China.

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office reposted some of the commentaries on its website, which fuelled speculation Beijing could take steps to try to scupper the sale.

Chinese regulators, under the instructions of central leadership, have begun looking into the deal, a source has told Reuters, a sign of Beijing's discontent with CK Hutchison's divestment under perceived US pressure.

US President Donald Trump has hailed the transaction after previously calling for the Panama Canal to be removed from what he deemed to be Chinese control.