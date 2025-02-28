From soldiers to influencers: Former PLA honour guards inspire patriotism online

SINGAPORE: Wearing white gloves and their signature olive green uniforms, the eight men march with rhythmic precision across the parade square of a middle school, bearing China’s flag high, as an assembly of students looks on.

Their years of training and discipline are unmistakable — this is no ordinary marching group.

Each at least 1.85m tall, they are members of the Chixin National Flag Guard — former soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) honour guard — who have undergone years of rigorous daily training in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The group formed in 2023 and was started by Zeng Rong, a 27-year-old former PLA soldier from Jiangxi province, together with a squad leader he once served alongside in Beijing.

Their goal is to bring the Tiananmen Square flag-raising ceremony — popular among both locals and tourists — to every corner of China, including schools and companies, to instil national pride.

Taking their influence even further, they have an active presence on Douyin, China’s short-form video platform, where they engage with young Chinese social media users.

“We can really make an impact on a young person’s values and outlook on life,” Zeng told CNA in a phone interview.

Zeng and his team members are part of a new wave of influencers in China — young, patriotic former national flag bearers who have taken to social media to promote their brand of ‘patriotic education’.

“We are showing them what it's like to be patriotic and to love our country,” Zeng said.