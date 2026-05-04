‘Reset’ or ‘calculated stabilisation’? Why ties between China and the Philippines appear to be warming

BEIJING: Signs of a thaw between China and the Philippines have recently emerged after nearly four years of troubled ties under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, marked by repeated clashes in the South China Sea and Manila’s deepening security links with Washington.

But analysts caution that this does not signal a reset of Sino-Philippines relations.

They add that instead, what is taking shape is a strategic effort by both sides to temporarily lower tensions driven less by trust than by necessity - amid energy supply shocks, geopolitical uncertainty and diplomatic pressure arising from the Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

“It is a calculated stabilisation… to try to de-escalate and find a ‘modus vivendi’ on key issues of dispute,” said Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst in defence strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), using a Latin term that refers to a workable arrangement to manage differences.

That raises a deeper question of whether this delicate balancing act can hold, said experts, or whether entrenched disputes, domestic constraints and great power competition will ultimately limit it to a fragile, tactical pause.

MANILA’S CALCULUS

Under former president Rodrigo Duterte, warmer ties with Beijing coincided with more strained relations with Washington, creating space for China to adopt a less confrontational approach, analysts noted.

That dynamic shifted after Marcos took office in June 2022, with Manila adopting a firmer stance on the South China Sea while deepening security cooperation with the United States.

Sino-Philippines ties deteriorated further from 2023, when the Philippines expanded defence access for US forces and confrontations with China around disputed features such as Second Thomas Shoal became more frequent and dangerous.