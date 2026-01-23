Two dead after Singapore-flagged vessel capsizes near Scarborough Shoal

BEIJING: Two crew members of a Singapore-flagged ship died on Friday (Jan 23) after the vessel capsized in the South China Sea.

China and the Philippines said on Friday they launched rescue operations after ⁠receiving reports of a distressed cargo ship near the Scarborough Shoal.

The Chinese ‍military said 17 crew ⁠members ‍were rescued and two of them later died, after a report at around 1.30am on Friday that ⁠a foreign cargo vessel had capsized in waters near the shoal.

It dispatched ‍aircraft to conduct searches, and the Chinese Coast Guard sent two vessels for rescue efforts.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

One person was receiving emergency medical treatment, it said, adding that China's maritime authorities were organising additional rescue forces to head to the area.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it deployed two vessels and two aircraft to rescue the Philippine crew from a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel loaded with iron ore that was en route to the southern Chinese city of ‌Yangjiang.

"The Philippine Coast Guard Command Centre acquired information from the Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre ‍that 10 ‌of the 21 Filipino crew members were rescued by a passing China Coast Guard vessel," it said.

Scarborough Shoal is one of Asia's most contested maritime features and a frequent flashpoint in disputes over sovereignty and fishing rights.

On ‌Tuesday, the Chinese military said it organised naval and air force units to drive away a Philippine government aircraft that it accused of "illegally intruding" into airspace over the atoll.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, overlapping the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.