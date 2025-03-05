China says plans to cut steel output amid overcapacity

BEIJING: China said on Wednesday (Mar 5) it will cut the output of its giant steel industry to address overcapacity and halt plunging profits in the sector.

The world's largest steelmaker, which produced more than one billion tonnes in 2024, said in an official report that in 2025 it would "promote restructuring of the steel industry through output reduction".

The report by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's economic planning body, did not provide figures for the planned reduction.

"We will introduce policies and measures for resolving structural problems in key industries and end the phenomenon of 'rat-race' competition through industrial regulation and upgrading," it added.

The sector has been under pressure due to a prolonged slump in China's real estate market, traditionally a major steel consumer, that has hit domestic demand.

In February, a study by the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) released said China needs to slash its steelmaking capacity by 15 per cent in 2025 to meet its carbon emissions targets.

Despite plummeting profits at steel mills, production fell just 1.7 per cent last year and exports hit 111 million tonnes, a nine-year high, fuelling frictions with China's trade partners.

Several countries have placed tariffs on Chinese steel exports in recent months.