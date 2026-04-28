China pledges to strengthen supply chains, energy security as part of 'systemic response' to external shocks

BEIJING: China's top leadership on Tuesday (Apr 28) pledged to strengthen the nation's energy security and respond to external shocks by continuing to pursue a policy of rapid technological development and greater control over supply chains to strengthen economic self-sufficiency.

The Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, was cited as saying by state news agency Xinhua that the economy got off to a better-than-expected start this year.

The Xinhua readout did not mention the US-Israeli war on Iran, but said: "We must systematically respond to external shocks and challenges, improve energy resource security guarantee levels and counter various uncertainties with the certainty of high-quality development."

The phrase "high-quality development" refers to the pursuit of scientific and technological progress with the goal of moving China higher on the value-added ladder.

China's economy grew 5 per cent in the first quarter, at the top of its full-year target range of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent, showing higher resilience than most other economies to the energy and commodity shocks caused by the Iran war.