Watch live: Premier Li Qiang delivers speech detailing China's economic policies

China's annual National People's Congress kicks off on Wednesday (Mar 5), with Premier Li Qiang delivering a speech detailing the country's economic policies for the rest of the year.

China will keep its economic growth target at roughly 5 per cent, the same as the previous two years, according to an annual work report seen by CNA.

Experts said the figure is ambitious given that the world's second-largest economy is still grappling with a sluggish real estate sector, lacklustre consumer spending and a mounting trade war with the United States.

Watch Li's speech live on CNA.