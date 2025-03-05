Logo
East Asia live

Watch live: Premier Li Qiang delivers speech detailing China's economic policies
China kept its economic growth target at roughly 5 per cent for the third year running.

05 Mar 2025 08:45AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 09:07AM)
China's annual National People's Congress kicks off on Wednesday (Mar 5), with Premier Li Qiang delivering a speech detailing the country's economic policies for the rest of the year.

China will keep its economic growth target at roughly 5 per cent, the same as the previous two years, according to an annual work report seen by CNA.

Experts said the figure is ambitious given that the world's second-largest economy is still grappling with a sluggish real estate sector, lacklustre consumer spending and a mounting trade war with the United States.

Watch Li's speech live on CNA.

Source: CNA/gs

