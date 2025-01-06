China's Xi vows 'all-out battle against corruption'

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (Jan 6) vowed an "all-out battle against corruption" as top leaders convened in Beijing for an annual planning session of the country's top disciplinary agency.

"We must always maintain our tenacity and perseverance ... and resolutely fight the tough, protracted and all-out battle against corruption," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chinese leader has overseen a wide-ranging campaign against official corruption since coming to power just over a decade ago.

Proponents say the policy promotes clean governance, but others say it also serves as a means for Xi to purge political rivals.

In November, the ruling Communist Party suspended a top military official and placed him under investigation for "serious violations of discipline", a common euphemism for corruption.