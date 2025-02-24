Logo
East Asia

China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other', says Xi to Putin in phone call
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony for participants of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct 22, 2024. (File photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

24 Feb 2025 06:45PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2025 06:57PM)
BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said China and Russia are "true friends" who "support each other", state media reported on Monday (Feb 24).

Xinhua reported Xi as saying that "history and reality show that China and Russia are good neighbours that cannot be moved away, and true friends who share weal and woe, support each other and achieve common development".

The state news agency earlier reported that Xi and Putin held a phone call on Monday "upon invitation" with the Russian leader.

Moscow and Beijing have strengthened military and trade ties since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, though China has sought to depict itself as a neutral party amid the nearly three-year conflict.

It remains a close political and economic partner of Moscow and has never condemned Russia's actions, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an "enabler" of the conflict.

Both sides have made much of Xi and Putin's supposedly strong personal bond, with Xi calling the Russian leader his "best friend" and Putin lauding his "reliable partner".

Source: AFP/fh

