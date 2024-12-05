China's President Xi Jinping urges military to 'combat corruption'

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said the military should "combat corruption" and focus on its capacity to "win wars", state media reported on Thursday (Dec 5), as Beijing reinforces its clampdown on graft in the armed forces.

Xi has overseen a wide-ranging campaign against official corruption since coming to power just over a decade ago, with critics saying it also serves as a way to purge political rivals.

Recent efforts appear to have focused on the People's Liberation Army (PLA), with top official Miao Hua last month joining a host of high-ranking figures to be removed from their positions in just over a year.

Speaking to troops from the PLA's Information Support Force on Wednesday, Xi said the military should "rigorously enforce discipline", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The military should "combat corruption to ensure the absolute loyalty, purity, and reliability of the force", Xi told the soldiers.

The creation of the Information Support Force was announced in April, with analysts seeing it as a reform of the PLA's running of its cyber, information, logistics and space operations.

Xi told the troops on Wednesday that it had to "focus on capabilities to fight and win wars".