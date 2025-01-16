China to probe US chips over dumping, subsidies

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Jan 16) it would launch a probe into US exports of chips used in everything from cars to home appliances over concerns about alleged dumping and subsidies.

Washington has expanded its efforts in recent years to curb exports of state-of-the-art chips to China, concerned that these can be used to advance Beijing's military systems and other tech capabilities.

Beijing has accused Washington of protectionism, vowing to defend its interests and urging Washington to halt its "wrong practices".

And on Thursday China's commerce ministry said domestic firms had accused the US administration of President Joe Biden of having "provided substantial subsidies to the chip sector".

This, they said, gave "US companies an unfair competitive advantage".

"Companies have been exporting related mature-process chip products to China at low prices, harming the legitimate interests of the domestic industry," a ministry spokesperson said.

"The concerns of China's domestic industry are reasonable, and they have the right to request a trade remedy investigation," they said.

Beijing did not say when the probe would be launched, nor how long it would take.