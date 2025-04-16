China Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, but US tariff shock dims outlook

BEIJING: China's first-quarter economic growth beat expectations, underpinned by solid consumption and industrial output even as policymakers brace for the impact of US tariffs that analysts say pose the biggest risk to the Asian powerhouse in decades.

President Donald Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Chinese goods to eye-watering levels, prompting Beijing to slap retaliatory duties on US imports in an intensifying trade war between the world's two biggest economies that markets fear will lead to a global recession.

Data on Wednesday (Apr 16) showed China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.4 per cent in the January to March quarter from a year earlier, unchanged from the fourth quarter, but beat analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 5.1 per cent.

The outlook is expected to dim, however, as Washington's tariff shock hits the crucial export engine, heaping pressure on Chinese leaders as they try to keep the world's second-largest economy on an even keel and prevent mass job losses.

Government stimulus boosted consumption and supported investment, said Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, calling the 5.4 per cent pace "a very good start."

"In each of the past two years China had a high-flying first quarter and an underwhelming second quarter," Xu said, adding that "a forceful and timely policy response" is needed given the additional pressure stemming from US tariffs.

A string of recent data has pointed to an uneven economic recovery, with bank lending beating expectations and factory activity picking up speed. But higher unemployment and persistent deflationary pressures are fuelling concerns over weak demand.

Moreover, analysts say a surge in China's March exports - driven by factories rushing shipments to beat the latest Trump tariffs - will reverse sharply in the months ahead as the hefty US levies take effect.