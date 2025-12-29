Built on reclaimed land, this economic zone in Shenzhen carries China’s big opening-up ambitions

By the numbers, China’s long-standing ambition for Qianhai to be a bridge linking Hong Kong, the mainland and the wider world has been taking shape, reflected in investment flows and startup activity.

Yet experts warn that the central test remains unresolved: whether it can move beyond policy-driven inflows and Hong Kong-centric networks to be a genuine international hub.

“Qianhai is becoming more international, but much of its external orientation still runs through Hong Kong and Chinese networks rather than a broad, diversified roster of global multinationals,” Alejandro Reyes, an adjunct professor at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), told CNA.

“To truly meet the original ambition, it will need not only more foreign firms on the ground, but also a regulatory and lifestyle environment that feels genuinely predictable and attractive to international talent, not just to mainland and Hong Kong players.”

QIANHAI’S RISING VISIBILITY

First established in 2010, Qianhai has long been positioned by Beijing as an “institutional laboratory” - a place where new rules are tested first before wider roll-out - while developing into a hub for modern services, finance, logistics and digital trade.

It has also become one of China’s most closely watched policy experiments, said analysts, tasked with advancing a broader vision of “relying on Hong Kong, serving the mainland, facing the world”, a phrase first used by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2012.

Over the years, the 15 sq km zone - built almost entirely on reclaimed land - has expanded to cover more than 120 sq km, eight times its original size.

