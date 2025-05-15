China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (May 15) it was ready to "expand practical cooperation" with the Russian army, after President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow for a lavish World War II Victory Day parade.

The two countries have drawn closer in recent years, including since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Xi's trip to Russia last week drew ire from Kyiv's allies, who have accused Beijing of giving Moscow economic and political cover to wage a war of aggression.

Beijing says it is a neutral party to the conflict and has made indefatigable efforts for peace.

On Thursday, in response to a question linked to Xi's visit asking how China would promote military-to-military ties with Russia, the defence ministry said the relationship was "operating at a high level".

"The Chinese military stands ready to work with the Russian side to further deepen strategic mutual trust, step up strategic communication, and expand practical cooperation," defence ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said in a response posted to social media platform WeChat.

The moves would "enrich the content of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era", Jiang said.

He added that they would also "contribute to maintaining and strengthening global strategic stability".