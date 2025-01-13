Logo
East Asia

China saw record trade with Russia in 2024: Customs data
China saw record trade with Russia in 2024: Customs data

The Chinese and Russian national flags are seen on the international logistics billboard in Ritan International Trade Center in Beijing on Mar 22, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Jade Gao)

13 Jan 2025 09:33PM
BEIJING: Trade between China and Russia reached a record high last year, official data showed on Monday (Jan 13), reflecting strong economic ties between the countries despite Western sanctions on Moscow.

Combined imports and exports with Russia totalled US$244.8 billion in 2024, according to figures published by China's General Administration of Customs, up slightly from US$240.1 billion in 2023.

Last year's uptick brought trade between the large neighbouring countries to a historic high, though it represented much slower growth than the 26.3 per cent year-on-year surge recorded the year before last.

Political and economic ties between Beijing and Moscow have deepened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, drawing extensive criticism from the United States and other Western nations, which have implemented tough sanctions in response.

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the crisis and has repeatedly declined to condemn Moscow's invasion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a New Year's message that the countries "have consistently moved forward hand-in-hand along the correct path of non-alignment".

Meanwhile, 2024 saw trade between China and the United States – the world's top two economies – rise 3.7 per cent year-on-year to reach US$688.3 billion, Chinese customs data showed.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who slapped sweeping tariffs on China in his first term, has threatened even more aggressive trade measures in his second stint in the White House, due to begin next week.
 

Source: AFP/lh

China Russia trade

