Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

China 'regrets' Panama withdrawal from Belt and Road project
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

China 'regrets' Panama withdrawal from Belt and Road project

China 'regrets' Panama withdrawal from Belt and Road project

The flags of Panama and China are seen during a meeting held with Chinese and Panamanian companies to sign several trade agreements, in Panama City, Panama, on Aug 26, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Enea Lebrun)

07 Feb 2025 04:35PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2025 04:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China on Friday (Feb 7)  said it "regrets" Panama's decision to withdraw from Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure programme after the Latin American nation ended its participation in the project in a concession to Washington.

"Beijing regrets Panama's decision," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, urging Panama to "consider the broader bilateral relationship and the long-term interests of both nations" and "resist external interference".

Since winning the US election in November, President Donald Trump has refused to rule out the use of force to seize the canal built by Washington over a century ago and later handed over to Panama.

Around 40 per cent of US container traffic passes through the narrow body of water linking the Caribbean Sea with the Pacific Ocean.

Beyond the tolls paid, Washington has appeared chiefly concerned about Chinese investment in the 80km long canal, which handles five per cent of global maritime trade.

The country's President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday confirmed that Panama had pulled out of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure programme.

Related:

In response, Beijing said it "firmly opposes the US using pressure and coercion to smear and undermine Belt and Road cooperation".

"Its achievements have benefited people in countries such as Panama," Lin said.

The BRI is a massive infrastructure project that is a central pillar of Chinese President Xi Jinping's bid to expand his country's clout overseas.

Western critics accuse China of using the BRI to enmesh developing nations in unsustainable debt to exert diplomatic leverage over them or even seize their assets.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

China Panama
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement