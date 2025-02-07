China 'regrets' Panama withdrawal from Belt and Road project

In response, Beijing said it "firmly opposes the US using pressure and coercion to smear and undermine Belt and Road cooperation".

"Its achievements have benefited people in countries such as Panama," Lin said.

The BRI is a massive infrastructure project that is a central pillar of Chinese President Xi Jinping's bid to expand his country's clout overseas.

Western critics accuse China of using the BRI to enmesh developing nations in unsustainable debt to exert diplomatic leverage over them or even seize their assets.