China removes five generals from national lawmaking body

BEIJING: Chinese lawmakers have stripped five People's Liberation Army generals of their membership of parliament, a statement from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress showed on Thursday (Feb 26).

Li Qiaoming, who has been the commander of the PLA Ground Force, and Shen Jinlong, former PLA Navy commander, were dismissed as NPC deputies.

Also removed were the current or former political commissars of the PLA Navy, Air Force and Information Support Force - Qing Shengxiang, Yu Zhongfu and Li Wei.

Several other military officers and a number of provincial officials - including Sun Shaocheng, the former party chief of the Inner Mongolia region - were also removed, the statement showed.

The development follows recent high-profile investigations involving the top military leaders, including deputy military chief Zhang Youxia, who is under probe over suspected "serious violations of discipline and law", a common euphemism for corruption.

The defence ministry also announced in January that it was investigating Liu Zhenli, chief of staff of the powerful Central Military Commission's joint staff department, which oversees combat planning.