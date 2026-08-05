China announces 'countermeasures' after US trade sanctions

BEIJING: China announced restrictions on drone exports to the United States and blacklisted six companies on Wednesday (Aug 5) in response to trade sanctions imposed by Washington over forced labour and national security concerns.

The move comes days after the US imposed fresh tariffs on China and 59 other countries, adding to a series of recent trade measures.

The US actions "seriously harm China's legitimate rights and interests", a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"China can only take necessary countermeasures in response, including strengthening export controls on drones, and their key components and technology to the US."

Beijing's measures also include suspending factory follow-up inspections by Chinese certification bodies, blacklisting US compliance testing companies, and launching national security investigations into imports of office printers and copiers, according to the ministry.

It also imposed sanctions on six US businesses, including biotech company Applied DNA Sciences and geoscience research firm Stratum Reservoir, barring organisations and individuals within China from "engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation, or other activities with them".

The six entities "have assisted and supported illegal US sanctions related to Xinjiang; the nature of their actions is egregious", the commerce ministry said.