‘Bigger than an iPad’: A4-sized clothing tags go viral as Chinese retailers crack down on return abuse

BEIJING: About as big as an A4 page and impossible to miss, the tags hang awkwardly off new garments, each stamped with similar messaging: “No returns or exchanges if removed.”

Some of China’s fashion retailers have been attaching these oversized, ultra-visible labels to their products, in a viral bid to deter shoppers who wear outfits and then send them back for a refund.

The tactic emerged as a talking point on Chinese social media in the run-up to Singles’ Day, the country’s Nov 11 online shopping extravaganza known for deep discounts - and a flood of product returns.

The idea is to sift the sincere from the opportunistic - honest buyers keep the tag on only when trying the item at home, while those capitalising on generous refund policies are exposed as the giant label makes one-time wear virtually impossible to hide.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A search by CNA on popular Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao showed several listings from clothing tag manufacturers selling such A4-sized labels.

One manufacturer, Yaoqian Printing, had sold about 4,000 pieces, according to statistics displayed on one of its listings. A pack of 100 retails for 28 yuan (US$3.94), with each tag measuring 15cm by 43cm.

Another supplier, Shengtelai, has sold around 60,000 pieces of the same size. A set of 100 retails for 25 yuan. “Bigger than an iPad,” the seller wrote in its product listing.

Beyond their size, the tags are also made of stiff, eye-catching material, causing discomfort when worn and enhancing visibility, said Jiang Han, a senior researcher at Beijing-based think tank Pangoal Institution, in a commentary published on Monday (Nov 17) by Shanghai-based newspaper The Paper.