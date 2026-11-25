JIUQUAN, China: China on Wednesday (Nov 25) launched the Shenzhou 24 spacecraft with three astronauts - two Chinese and a Pakistani - sending the first foreign crew member to its space station.

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, is flying alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39, after the craft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China on Wednesday morning.

It successfully separated from a rocket and entered its predetermined orbit.

The launch marked the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China’s manned space program.

Hours earlier, crowds of people attended a send-off ceremony, with many holding up their phones to capture the moment.

The crew will conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests during their mission, official Chinese news agency Xinhua earlier reported. Ali will conduct a photosynthetic cyanobacteria experiment in orbit during his short-term mission before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft, it said.