More than ordinary shops: China strengthens a decades-old network for an age of disruption

To some local residents, however, little of that history is apparent.

"There is no cooperative now, it's a regular supermarket," said a 68-year-old surnamed Wang, who has lived nearby for decades and shops there frequently when short of daily essentials.

Wang prefers the district’s morning market for his regular grocery runs. Prices there are lower, he said, while acknowledging that the products sold at the cooperative are of comparable quality.

Yet while Wang may see little difference between the cooperative and an ordinary shop, China still sees value in the system behind it.

Authorities are seeking to strengthen the decades-old network, with a new five-year development plan unveiled in August that places food security and rural revitalisation among its central priorities.

Analysts said the push reflects a broader effort by Beijing to retain state-backed capacity alongside highly developed private markets - building buffers that can be called upon when commercial supply chains are roiled by anything from natural disasters to geopolitical shocks.

"Put simply, Beijing does not need the supply and marketing system to outperform JD or SF Express in everyday delivery," Chinese policy researcher Li Yaqi told CNA, referring to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com and leading courier company SF Express.

"It needs designated organisations that already hold relevant stocks, report information and understand their responsibilities when a disruption occurs."