IN FOCUS: How geopolitics is reshaping a China-Russia border town’s local economy

After Beijing began visa-free entry to Russian citizens in September - and with reciprocal travel now running both ways since December - Suifenhe has become frontline testing grounds of warming Chinese-Russian ties - how they are translating into movement, trade and realities on the ground.

Among China’s land-locked neighbours, Russia is the only country to have reciprocated recent visa-free access.

Another comparable policy was visa-free travel by land with Kazakhstan - rolled out in late 2023.

Russia’s opening however, comes against the backdrop of its ongoing war with Ukraine, sanctions and a deeper strategic tilt between Beijing and Moscow.

Since the war in Ukraine and the Western sanctions that followed, Russia’s pivot east towards China has reshaped daily life in Suifenhe - from the surge in car exports to a rise in Russian shoppers seeking goods and services no longer easily available at home.

In 2023, the Chinese border city handled around 21.5 billion yuan (US$3.07 billion) in trade with Russia - more than one-fifth of Heilongjiang’s Russia-related trade.

Overall China-Russia trade surged in 2023, reaching a record US$240.1 billion - driven by Russia's pivot away from Western markets and its increasing use of yuan for transactions.

Trade reached new highs of US$244.8 billion in 2024, according to China’s customs data - driven by Russia’s increased demand for Chinese manufactured goods like cars and electronics.

Against that backdrop, Suifenhe’s Russia-linked trade in 2023 amounts to roughly 1.27 per cent of the bilateral total.

Although Suifenhe’s share of overall China-Russia trade is in line with expectations for a border city, its role is more pronounced in specific segments.

A report noted that in 2023, cargo throughput at the Suifenhe port accounted for about 65 per cent of Heilongjiang province’s total, while its trade with Russia made up nearly 40 per cent of the province’s non-oil Russia-related trade - highlighting the city’s importance as a key hub for general merchandise and non-energy trade along the China-Russia border.

But the effects of this geopolitical alignment have been uneven in Suifenhe.

Russian visitors are returning. Chinese tourists are crossing over more spontaneously. Businesses from car exporters to coal traders have clustered along the border.

Yet shopkeepers and traders say the long-awaited boom has not arrived as suddenly as many have hoped.

Policies open doors but spending power, logistics and broader economic pressures ultimately determine what actually passes through.

A TOWN SHAPED BY CHINA-RUSSIA TIES

Suifenhe is one of the closest Chinese land gateways to Russia.

Perched on China’s northeastern edge, it takes less than 20 minutes to reach the border from the city centre.

Geography has long defined the town’s purpose. Rail links tied it into cross-border commerce as early as the late Qing dynasty, and that legacy endures today.

With a local economy closely linked to its northern neighbour, the town remains one of China’s most important trade gateways with Russia.

Imports - dominated by timber, coal, fertiliser and seafood - totalled roughly 16.8 billion yuan. Exports of machinery, textiles, daily goods, fruits and vegetables reached 8.8 billion yuan.