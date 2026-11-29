ERENHOT, Inner Mongolia: Opening a heavy machinery business in Erenhot, his hometown in China’s Inner Mongolia region, seemed like a promising bet for Zhao Youjun when economic activity picked up after the pandemic.

Having previously worked in an unrelated industry, the 60-year-old ventured into selling excavators and other construction equipment about five years ago.

But the optimism was short-lived.

"Business was good when things first reopened, but it has been very slow these past few years," he told CNA.

Zhao attributed the slowdown to a lack of construction activity, particularly across the border in Mongolia, where he said limited economic resources had held back demand.