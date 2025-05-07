Xi hails 'resilient' China-Russia ties ahead of Moscow visit

MOSCOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday (May 7) hailed his country's "resilient" ties with Russia ahead of a visit to Moscow later in the day, Beijing's state media said.

China and Russia "should jointly resist any attempt to interfere with and undermine the China-Russia friendship and mutual trust", Xi wrote in an article in Russian daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta, according to Xinhua news agency.

Xi will be in Moscow for a key three-day visit from May 7 to May 10, including a grand Victory Day parade and a show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow and Beijing declared a "no limits partnership" weeks before Putin ordered Russia's Ukraine offensive in February 2022. The expanded military and trade ties since have troubled the West.

The visit comes with rising China-US tensions over biting US trade tariffs, while President Donald Trump has also made overtures to Putin in a bid to mediate the conflict in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin praised Russia-China relations as a "genuine example" of cooperation and said they were "at their highest point".

It said Putin and Xi will discuss Ukraine and Russia-US relations at a one-to-one meeting.