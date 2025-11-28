China's top diplomat to visit Russia for security talks

BEIJING: China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia next week to attend security talks, Beijing's foreign ministry announced on Friday (Nov 28), as the United States renews its push to end the war in Ukraine.

Wang will travel to Russia for a routine China-Russia strategic security consultation from Monday to Tuesday, Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular briefing.

Wang, who was invited by Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu, will "thoroughly exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, and ... strengthen communication and coordination on key issues involving the strategic security interests of both countries", Mao said.

Washington stunned Kyiv and Europe last week with a surprise plan to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he would end his Ukraine offensive if Kyiv withdrew from territory claimed by Moscow - otherwise his army would take it by force.

The Russian army has been slowly but steadily grinding through eastern Ukraine in costly battles against outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces.

China is not a party to the conflict, but Kyiv has long complained that Beijing has supplied items to Moscow that can be used in its war against Ukraine, and continues to purchase Russian energy.

Beijing strongly denies that it supplies Russia with material for use in its military campaign in Ukraine and has sought to portray itself as an impartial broker ready to help resolve the conflict.