China says will “safeguard” interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Jan 13) it would protect its rights and interests after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran.

"We have always believed that there are no winners in a tariff war, and China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference when asked about Trump's levy announcement.

A rights group has estimated that a violent crackdown on protests has killed at least 648 people in Iran as authorities sought to regain control of the streets with mass nationwide rallies.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York has declined to comment on Trump's tariff announcement.

Already under heavy US sanctions, Iran exports much of its oil to China, with Türkiye, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and India among its other top trading partners.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, trade volume between China and Iran reached US$13.4 billion in 2024, of which Chinese exports amounted to US$8.9 billion while imports reached US$4.4 billion.