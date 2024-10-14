China sanctions Taiwan businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker for 'separatist' acts

China said on Monday (Oct 14) it would punish and sanction Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao and lawmaker Puma Shen for alleged criminal and pro-Taiwan independence activities.

In a statement, the Taiwan Affairs Office said the "Black Bear Academy" that both men were associated with was seeking to incite separatism that would endanger cross-straits ties.

Tsao is one of Taiwan's richest men who pledged two years ago to provide millions to two civilian defence training programmes, including the Black Bear Academy. Shen, a lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), helps run Black Bear Academy training.

The State Council-level Taiwan Affairs Office said it would include Tsao and Shen on a list of "Taiwan independence" diehards and impose sanctions on them and the academy.

The move comes as China on Monday launched fresh military drills around the democratically governed island that China claims as its own. Beijing said the drills were a warning against "separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces" while denouncing Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te of the DPP.

"This is one of China's many acts of intimidation against Taiwan, including economic coercion, military threats ...," a DPP spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"These irrational acts will only further hurt the feelings of the Taiwanese people and damage cross-strait relations."