China says detained Foxconn workers suspected of bribery

BEIJING: China is investigating four workers at Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn for suspected bribery and embezzlement, Beijing's state media said Saturday (Oct 12), after authorities in Taipei said they had been detained in "strange" circumstances.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council - its top China policy agency - said Friday that public security authorities in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou had held the employees for the equivalent of "breach of trust" violations in Taiwanese law.

"The circumstances surrounding this case are quite strange," the council said, adding that Foxconn had declared that the staff members had not caused the company to suffer losses or damage to its interests.

Beijing's state news agency Xinhua on Saturday then cited the mainland's Taiwan Affairs Office as saying that the group were being "investigated for suspected crimes of taking bribes and embezzlement".

Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said "relevant authorities will investigate the case in accordance with the law and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of the suspects are well protected", according to Xinhua.

The report did not give details of the allegations or the identities of those under investigation.