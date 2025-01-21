China says it hopes for cooperation with US on trade under Trump

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday (Jan 21) it hoped to cooperate with the United States to resolve trade issues, as President Donald Trump began his second term after threatening to impose biting tariffs on the Asian giant.

Beijing is "willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question about potential new levies under Trump.

"It is hoped that the United States will work with China to jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations," Guo said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

He acknowledged "differences and frictions" between Beijing and Washington but said "the common interests and space for cooperation between the two countries are huge".

"The two sides can strengthen dialogue and consultation in this regard," he added.

China and the US are the world's two largest economies but have had a tumultuous trade relationship in recent years.

Trump imposed tariffs on imports from China during his first term, citing alleged unfair practices by Beijing.

His successor Joe Biden kept up the pressure with sweeping rules aimed at restricting Chinese access to high-tech chips.

And Trump threatened to go even further during his election campaign, vowing even higher tariffs if he won another term in office.

China's economy remains heavily reliant on exports to drive growth despite official efforts to raise domestic consumption.