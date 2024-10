China says it will not renounce use of force over Taiwan

BEIJING: China will not promise to renounce the use of force over Taiwan but this is aimed at external interference and a small minority of separatists, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday (Oct 16) following the country's latest war games around the island.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, staged a day of large-scale drills around the island on Monday it said were a warning to "separatist acts" following last week's national day speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

"We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and endeavour," Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"But we will never commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force," he said.

That is, however, aimed at the interference of "external forces" - a reference to the United States and its allies - and the very small number of Taiwan separatists, not the vast majority of Taiwan's people, Chen said.

"No matter how many troops Taiwan has and how many weapons it acquires, and no matter whether external forces intervene or not, if it (Taiwan) dares to take risks, it will lead to its own destruction," he added.

"Our actions to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity will not cease for a moment."

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said China's drills had backfired given the international condemnation they generated, especially from Washington.

"The Chinese communists' military exercise has created a negative effect in that it made the international community more supportive of Taiwan," he said.