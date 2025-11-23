China says Japan sent 'shocking' wrong signal on Taiwan

HONG KONG: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said it was "shocking" for Japan's leader to openly send a wrong signal concerning Taiwan, according to an official statement on Sunday (Nov 23), the latest remarks in a row that has shaken relations for more than two weeks.

Wang, the most senior Chinese official to have commented publicly on the issue, said Japan was crossing a red line that must not be touched, according to the statement posted on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

He accused Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of attempting to intervene militarily over Taiwan. Wang was referring to comments on Nov 7 in which she told a questioner in parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

The ensuing row, the biggest China-Japan crisis in years, has spread to trade and cultural relations. On Friday, China raised the issue with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, vowing to defend itself.

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.