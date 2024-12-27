China says new housing metrics behind upward revision to 2023 GDP

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Dec 27) its 2023 gross domestic product was revised upward due in part to changes in housing sector calculation methods, which would also affect the size of the economy in 2024 but have little impact on the growth rate.

On Thursday, China's 2023 GDP was raised by 3.4 trillion yuan, or 2.7 per cent, to 129.4 trillion yuan (US$17.73 trillion), according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which did not initially provide an explanation for the change.

The bureau said on Friday it had switched to using rental values instead of the previous housing cost calculation method, which resulted in an increase of 1.34 trillion yuan in housing services' contribution to the economy in 2023.

In the past, housing rental data was incomplete due to China's immature rental market, so a "housing cost method" was used to calculate housing service output, NBS said in a statement.

Under the housing cost method, the total value of a property decreases over time due to depreciation, maintenance costs, property management fees and property taxes.

"In general, the current year's GDP revision affects the following year's GDP size, but basically does not affect its growth rate," the bureau said.