China says Philippines has 'provoked trouble' in South China Sea with US backing

BEIJING: China accused the Philippines on Friday (Dec 13) of having "provoked trouble" in the South China Sea with US backing, a week after Beijing and Manila traded accusations over a new confrontation in the disputed waters.

"The Philippine side, with US support and solicitation, has been stirring up trouble in many spots in the South China Sea," Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's defence ministry, said on its official WeChat account.

"The Philippines is well aware that the scope of its territory is determined by a series of international treaties and has never included China's" Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, he added.

Beijing and Manila have been involved this year in a series of confrontations at reefs and outcrops in the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety.

The Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also claim parts of the sea. They are concerned China's expansive claim encroaches into their exclusive economic zones (EEZ), non-territorial waters that extend 370km from the coasts of a nation's land.

The Philippines' National Maritime Council and its National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest remarks from Beijing.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.