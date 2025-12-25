China says US arms sales to Taiwan 'speeding up threat of war'

THE ARMS PACKAGE

The proposed arms sales, approved by the US on Dec 18, cover eight items, including HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Altius loitering munition drones and parts for other equipment, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.

"The United States continues to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self-defence capabilities and in rapidly building strong deterrent power and leveraging asymmetric warfare advantages, which form the foundation for maintaining regional peace and stability," it said at the time.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The ministry said the package is at the Congressional notification stage, which is where Congress has a chance to block or alter the sale should it wish, though Taiwan has widespread cross-party support.

In a series of separate statements announcing details of the weapons deal, the Pentagon said the arms sales serve US national, economic and security interests by supporting Taiwan's continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a "credible defensive capability".



China's defence ministry, on Dec 19, said its military will step up training and "take forceful measures" to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The ministry ‍said then it had lodged "stern ⁠representations" with ‍the US, and urged the country to immediately cease arms sales to Taiwan and abide by its commitment not to support "Taiwan independence ⁠forces".

Washington has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though such arms sales are a ‌persistent source of friction with China.