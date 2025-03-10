China to launch AI courses for primary, secondary school students

SINGAPORE: Schools in Beijing will introduce AI courses and teaching methods into the primary and secondary school curriculum starting September, to nurture young talent and boost growth in the advancing sector.

In a statement shared on its official website on Friday (Mar 7), Chinese education authorities said schools would “explore and build” AI courses while incorporating AI into “after-school services, club activities, research” and other educational systems in the coming fall semester.

They will also aim to work with “leading enterprises, universities, new research institutions, and industry associations” to develop joint AI courses.

AI tools will be used to “explore new scenarios of future classrooms”, which would see AI being incorporated into teaching methods - using AI learning research and teaching assistants for personalised learning.

Schools must provide at least eight hours of AI education a year, officials said, and can run courses independently or integrate them into current curriculum like IT and science classes.