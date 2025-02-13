‘Much needed’: China's ban of hidden cameras in hotels, dorms lauded by netizens amid voyeurism fears

SINGAPORE: China is cracking down on illegal surveillance, banning cameras in hotel rooms, dormitories, public toilets and changing rooms - and those in charge must step up inspections and report any hidden cameras to authorities immediately.

The long-awaited new national regulations governing the use of security cameras and other surveillance equipment, set to take effect on Apr 1, will “better protect personal privacy while safeguarding public security”, according to China’s State Council.

This comes after high profile voyeurism cases caused widespread outrage and drew strong debate online - and will prohibit individuals and companies from installing security cameras in locations where they could be abused for purposes like voyeurism, eavesdropping or other privacy violations.

“Product and service providers of public security video systems shall not install malicious programs and clearly require that prominent warning signs should be set up at the camera installation sites,” the State Council statement read.