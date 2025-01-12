Turning life stories into books: The business of memoir writing for China’s elderly

SINGAPORE: At 97, Liu Dianqin has led an eventful life during some of China’s most tumultuous periods.

Born in 1929 in central Henan province, Liu recalled once having to beg for his next meal.

He also enlisted in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) twice before devoting his later years to serving residents in Batang County, Sichuan.

These might not sound like the most dramatic of stories for public reading but to Liu's family, they are precious and important memories.

“Although he wasn’t caught up in fierce battles or bombings, nor was he some heroic figure, it was only when recounting his story for this book that he finally shared all these finer details,” said Liu’s daughter.

Now with the help of a professional memoir writing company, Liu is telling his rich life story and is part of a burgeoning trend of elderly Chinese citizens doing so.

Working with a small team of writers in Sichuan’s provincial capital Chengdu, Liu spent three months working on his more than 200-page memoir titled “A Liu Dianqin’s Memoir” - sharing anecdotes and other life experiences through lengthy verbal interviews.

“I’m so happy to share my life in a book, I’m overwhelmed,” Liu told the Sichuan Observer news outlet in November last year.

“He also wore a military suit when receiving the book, flipping through the pages and tearing up,” his daughter said.