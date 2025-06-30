Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong to visit Hong Kong in July, tour tickets snapped up

HONG KONG: Fancy going on board a Chinese warship to see fighter jets, helicopters, and training displays up close?

Hong Kong residents snapped up the first batch of tickets to tour the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong - docking in the city from Jul 3-7 - in under a minute.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel will open to the public on Jul 5 and 6, allowing visitors to explore designated areas, view shipborne weapons and equipment, as well as training demonstrations.

A total of 10,000 slots are available - 2,000 for the Shandong and 8,000 for the guided-missile destroyer Zhanjiang and frigate Yuncheng.

Residents with a Hong Kong identity card can register for free through the PLA Hong Kong Garrison’s WeChat account.

The first batch of tickets released at 10am sold out in under a minute, according to local media reports. Additional booking slots are scheduled for 3pm and 8pm.

It will be the ship’s first public open house.