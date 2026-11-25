BEIJING: Shanghai's senior Communist Party leadership pledged loyalty to Beijing and understanding of the need to "see things through to the end" after their top official was put under investigation, the financial hub's official paper said on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, a member of China's elite Politburo, is under investigation, the government unexpectedly announced on Tuesday, making him the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since 2025.

China's anti-graft watchdog said in a terse statement that it was investigating Chen for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws", using a common euphemism for corruption. It gave no details.

President Xi Jinping has overseen a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown since assuming party leadership in 2012.

A front-page story in the Shanghai party branch's Jiefang Daily said officials had convened a late-night meeting to discuss the probe into Chen.

Chen's investigation demonstrates the determination of the party's Central Committee, the largest of its top decision-making bodies, "with Xi Jinping at its core to persistently advance comprehensive and strict party governance", the paper said.

"It also sends a strong signal that the anti-corruption campaign will not pause or retreat, and that the fight against corruption is a protracted, all-encompassing battle," it said.