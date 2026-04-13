‘Very troublesome’: Shenzhen’s e-scooter clampdown before APEC summit disrupts routines, exposes gaps

SHENZHEN: The electric scooter’s canopy came within inches of Simon Li’s neck.

The 26-year-old Shenzhen resident was walking along a pedestrian path when the modified vehicle sped past him.

“It came very fast and almost scraped my neck,” he told CNA.

Close calls like this have become increasingly common in Shenzhen, a dense city of about 18 million people.

With more than 6 million registered electric two-wheelers - outnumbering cars on its roads by about 1.27 million - the Chinese tech hub is often dubbed the country’s “city of scooters”.

The boom has also driven a rise in traffic violations and safety concerns as riders cut across lanes, mount pavements and weave through traffic.